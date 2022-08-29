Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

95,834 KM

Details Description

$24,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

95,834KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9241957
  • Stock #: D7585
  • VIN: 1FTEW1C86FFB03392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps

This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab pickup has 95,834 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 282HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1C86FFB03392.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 127,301 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 123,074 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 166,001 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory