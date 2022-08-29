$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2015 Ford F-150
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
166,001KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9241963
- Stock #: D7587
- VIN: 1FTEW1C86FFC54815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,001 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab pickup has 166,001 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 282HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1C86FFC54815.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2