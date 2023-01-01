Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-250

250,869 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

XLT ** 4X4, TOW PKG, BLUETOOTH , LONG BOX **

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-250

XLT ** 4X4, TOW PKG, BLUETOOTH , LONG BOX **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1690320005
  2. 1690320005
  3. 1690320005
  4. 1690320005
  5. 1690320005
  6. 1690320005
  7. 1690320005
  8. 1690320005
  9. 1690320005
  10. 1690320005
  11. 1690320005
  12. 1690320005
  13. 1690320005
  14. 1690320005
  15. 1690320005
  16. 1690320005
  17. 1690320005
  18. 1690320005
  19. 1690320005
  20. 1690320005
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
250,869KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224489
  • Stock #: 10882
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B64FED01831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 250,869 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * CRUISE * 6.2L V8, AUTO, 4X4, CREW CAB, LONG BOX, XLT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 6 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH * 18" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 200,004 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Infiniti G37 **...
 0 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 139,450 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory