$29,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
XL DRW
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 502400X
- Mileage 125,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Inside, you'll find all the essentials like air conditioning, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, SYNC Voice-Activated Communications/Entertainment, and a radio with CD/MP3 playback. Safety is front and center with features like dual front and side impact airbags, passenger cancellable airbag, overhead airbag, traction control, brake assist, and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS.
Additional features include:
Limited Slip with 3.73 Axle Ratio
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
Block Heater for those colder mornings
Rear step bumper and variably intermittent wipers
Outside temperature display, front reading lights, and passenger vanity mirror
Whether you're hauling gear, towing equipment, or just getting the job done, this truck delivers the muscle and durability you can count on.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
