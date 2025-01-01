2015 Ford F-350

Menu
Built to handle the toughest jobs, this capable 4WD truck is ready for work and adventure alike. Outfitted with dual rear wheels and the 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package (plus Gooseneck Hitch Kit), its ideal for heavy towing and hauling. It rides on 17 Argent Painted Steel Wheels and boasts a rugged GVWR of 13,800 lbs, thanks to the Payload Package and an Extra Heavy Duty 200 Amp Alternator.<br><br>Inside, youll find all the essentials like air conditioning, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, SYNC Voice-Activated Communications/Entertainment, and a radio with CD/MP3 playback. Safety is front and center with features like dual front and side impact airbags, passenger cancellable airbag, overhead airbag, traction control, brake assist, and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS.<br><br>Additional features include:<br><br>Limited Slip with 3.73 Axle Ratio<br>Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater<br>Block Heater for those colder mornings<br>Rear step bumper and variably intermittent wipers<br>Outside temperature display, front reading lights, and passenger vanity mirror<br>Whether youre hauling gear, towing equipment, or just getting the job done, this truck delivers the muscle and durability you can count on.<p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
125,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTRF3DT6FED34363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 502400X
  • Mileage 125,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Built to handle the toughest jobs, this capable 4WD truck is ready for work and adventure alike. Outfitted with dual rear wheels and the 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package (plus Gooseneck Hitch Kit), it's ideal for heavy towing and hauling. It rides on 17''' Argent Painted Steel Wheels and boasts a rugged GVWR of 13,800 lbs, thanks to the Payload Package and an Extra Heavy Duty 200 Amp Alternator.

Inside, you'll find all the essentials like air conditioning, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, SYNC Voice-Activated Communications/Entertainment, and a radio with CD/MP3 playback. Safety is front and center with features like dual front and side impact airbags, passenger cancellable airbag, overhead airbag, traction control, brake assist, and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS.

Additional features include:

Limited Slip with 3.73 Axle Ratio
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
Block Heater for those colder mornings
Rear step bumper and variably intermittent wipers
Outside temperature display, front reading lights, and passenger vanity mirror
Whether you're hauling gear, towing equipment, or just getting the job done, this truck delivers the muscle and durability you can count on.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

