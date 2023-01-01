Menu
2015 Ford F-350

140,377 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,377KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9448483
  Stock #: D7778
  VIN: 1FT8W3B60FEB73551

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 140,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 140,377 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B60FEB73551.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

