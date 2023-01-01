$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
140,377KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9448483
- Stock #: D7778
- VIN: 1FT8W3B60FEB73551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,377 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 140,377 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B60FEB73551.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
