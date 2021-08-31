2015 Ford Flex

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This coupe has 117,181 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Roof Leath Cam 7-pass P/seats Hs Bt 20's. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6C89FBA03340.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Max cargo capacity: 2,355 L
Overall Length: 5,125 mm
Overall height: 1,726 mm
Wheelbase: 2,994 mm
Front Head Room: 1,061 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,125 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,483 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 982 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,044 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,790 kg
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,106 kg
3rd Row Leg Room: 846 mm
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
AWD ROOF LEATH CAM 7-PASS P/SEATS HS BT 20's
