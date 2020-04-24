2015 Ford Focus

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 6

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Electric power steering

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Painted aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 47 L

Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg

Overall Width: 1,824 mm

Overall height: 1,466 mm

Wheelbase: 2,649 mm

Front Head Room: 973 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm

Rear Leg Room: 843 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L

Overall Length: 4,359 mm

Rear Head Room: 963 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

SYNC with MyFord

Selective service internet access

Curb weight: 1,337 kg

Manual child safety locks

Halogen aero-composite headlights

CAM BT ALLOYS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.