2015 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Silver grille Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,359 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Selective service internet access SYNC with MyFord Touch Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,380 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system NAV LEATH ROOF CAM HS P/SEAT ALLOYS

