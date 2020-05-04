2015 Ford Fusion

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Rear door type: Trunk

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Painted aluminum rims

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Front Head Room: 996 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Rear Head Room: 960 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Max Cargo Capacity: 453 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 973 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm

Wheelbase: 2,850 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall height: 1,476 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm

Overall Length: 4,869 mm

SYNC with MyFord

Overall Width: 1,852 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm

Selective service internet access

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,670 kg

Halogen projector beam headlights

AWD LEATH NAV ROOF CAM P/SEAT MEM HS

