Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,675KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4971864
  • Stock #: D4180
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T99FR298398
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD LEATH NAV ROOF CAM P/SEAT MEM HS!

This 2015 Ford Fusion is for sale today.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 111,675 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Nav Roof Cam P/seat Mem Hs.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0T99FR298398.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Painted aluminum rims
  • Metal-look/piano black center console trim
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Front Head Room: 996 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Fuel Capacity: 66 L
  • Rear Head Room: 960 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 453 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall height: 1,476 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,869 mm
  • SYNC with MyFord
  • Overall Width: 1,852 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
  • Selective service internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Curb weight: 1,670 kg
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • AWD LEATH NAV ROOF CAM P/SEAT MEM HS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 120,590 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat
 146,690 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln Navigat...
 94,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message