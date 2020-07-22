2015 GMC Canyon

The 2015 Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, the mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, the premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This pickup has 118,542 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2wd Ext Cab 128.3.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Rear jump seat
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Overall height: 1,788 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1,778 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,449 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Rear Leg Room: 726 mm
Overall Length: 5,398 mm
Wheelbase: 3,259 mm
2WD Ext Cab 128.3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.