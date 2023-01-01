Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

180,510 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,510KM
Used
  • Stock #: 10485
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC7FG461853

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning

This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,510 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

