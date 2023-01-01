$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
180,510KM
Used
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC7FG461853
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,510 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,510 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
