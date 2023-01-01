2015 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 5 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10404534

10404534 Stock #: 10485

10485 VIN: 3GTU2UEC7FG461853

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10485

Mileage 180,510 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.