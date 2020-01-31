Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 KODIAK ALL-TERRAIN RR-CAM

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 KODIAK ALL-TERRAIN RR-CAM

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4637919
  • Stock #: D3974
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC6FZ292882
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Z71 KODIAK, ALL TERRAIN, BUCKETS, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 8 TOUCH SCREEN, PARKING SENSORS, 18 ALLOYS, TOW PACKAGE



This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,000 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Z71 Kodiak All-terrain Buckets Cam Hs 8 -touch Park-sens 18 -al Tow.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Rear Head Room: 983 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Overall Width: 2,032 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
  • Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
  • Overall height: 1,877 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 5,829 mm
  • Curb weight: 2,366 kg
  • Z71 KODIAK ALL-TERRAIN BUCKETS CAM HS 8 -TOUCH PARK-SENS 18 -AL TOW

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

