Z71 KODIAK, ALL TERRAIN, BUCKETS, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 8 TOUCH SCREEN, PARKING SENSORS, 18 ALLOYS, TOW PACKAGE







This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.



The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,000 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Z71 Kodiak All-terrain Buckets Cam Hs 8 -touch Park-sens 18 -al Tow.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

CHROME BUMPERS

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Wheel Width: 8

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Audio system memory card slot

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Rear Head Room: 983 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 3,645 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Rear Leg Room: 879 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Overall Width: 2,032 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg

Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear

Overall height: 1,877 mm

Front Head Room: 1,087 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 5,829 mm

Curb weight: 2,366 kg

