2015 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 3 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8091355

8091355 Stock #: D6545

D6545 VIN: 3GTU2UEC9FG499701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,309 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink Halogen projector beam headlights Z71 ALL-TERRAIN KODIAK BUCKETS P/SEATS P/PEDALS S/WINDOW CAM P/PEDALS S/WINDOW P/SENS 20's TOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.