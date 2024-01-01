$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,461KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT120E87FF131722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,461 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 196,461 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 196,461 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2014 Ford Escape SE 258,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Buick LaCrosse Base 157,380 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 278,797 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2015 GMC Sierra 2500