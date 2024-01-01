2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 196,461 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

VIN 1GT120E87FF131722

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,461 KM

This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 196,461 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

