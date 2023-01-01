Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Accord

165,174 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1675263381
  2. 1675263381
  3. 1675263381
  4. 1675263381
  5. 1675263381
  6. 1675263381
  7. 1675263381
  8. 1675263382
  9. 1675263382
  10. 1675263382
  11. 1675263382
  12. 1675263382
  13. 1675263382
  14. 1675263382
  15. 1675263382
  16. 1675263382
  17. 1675263382
  18. 1675263383
  19. 1675263383
  20. 1675263383
  21. 1675263383
  22. 1675263383
  23. 1675263383
  24. 1675263383
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

165,174KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570280
  • Stock #: 804265
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F53FA804265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, P. Seats, P. Sunroof, Heated Seats, USB and AUX Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Paddle Sport Shift, Back-Up-Camera, New Brakes, Only 165,174 Kms, Asking $17,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 6.74% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 165,174 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 197,337 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 82,784 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory