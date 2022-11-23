Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

205,632 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1671031589
  2. 1671031589
  3. 1671031589
  4. 1671031589
  5. 1671031589
  6. 1671031587
  7. 1671031584
  8. 1671031587
  9. 1671031587
  10. 1671031587
  11. 1671031586
  12. 1671031588
  13. 1671031589
  14. 1671031589
  15. 1671031588
  16. 1671031589
  17. 1671031588
  18. 1671031587
  19. 1671031587
  20. 1671031586
  21. 1671031620
  22. 1671031622
  23. 1671031622
  24. 1671031622
  25. 1671031622
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9398020
  • Stock #: 008649
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53FH008649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,632 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Back-Up-Camera, Right Lane Change Camera, Heated Seats, P. Sunroof, extra clean car, Only 205,632 Kms, Asking $12,995 Certified and 1 Year warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 6.74% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 284,289 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius c
204,508 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 178,129 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory