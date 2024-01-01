$12,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL ONE OWNER/ NO ACCIDENT
Location
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-688-9786
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Consignment Unit, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Comes Certified with Automatic Transmission/ Heated Seats/ Bluetooth/ Power Windows/ Air Condition/ Cruise Control/ Keyless Entry (2 Keys)/ Power locks/ Power mirrors/ Black on Black on sale for only $12,888.
Discover the epitome of style and reliability with our 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL. Meticulously cared for by a single owner and boasting a pristine accident-free history, this sedan effortlessly combines efficiency with elegance. With a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, modern interiors, and timeless design, it's the perfect choice for those who seek a worry-free driving experience. Don't miss out – visit our dealership today and make this well-maintained Hyundai Elantra GL yours.
All of our vehicles come fully certified/fresh oil change/fully detailed. Every vehicle comes with a 30 day or 2,000km powertrain warranty and the balance of the factory warranty *if applicable*. Extended warranty and rust proofing are also available for purchase. We also offer competitive finance options, feel free to contact us for more information.
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
