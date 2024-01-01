Menu
Consignment Unit, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Comes Certified with Automatic Transmission/ Heated Seats/ Bluetooth/ Power Windows/ Air Condition/ Cruise Control/ Keyless Entry (2 Keys)/ Power locks/ Power mirrors/ Black on Black on sale for only $12,888.

Discover the epitome of style and reliability with our 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL. Meticulously cared for by a single owner and boasting a pristine accident-free history, this sedan effortlessly combines efficiency with elegance. With a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, modern interiors, and timeless design, its the perfect choice for those who seek a worry-free driving experience. Dont miss out – visit our dealership today and make this well-maintained Hyundai Elantra GL yours.

All of our vehicles come fully certified/fresh oil change/fully detailed. Every vehicle comes with a 30 day or 2,000km powertrain warranty and the balance of the factory warranty *if applicable*. Extended warranty and rust proofing are also available for purchase. We also offer competitive finance options, feel free to contact us for more information.

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

150,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1FH564490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Hyundai Elantra