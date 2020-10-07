With its combination of sporty driving dynamics, quality construction, generous standard features plus impressive space efficiency, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT checks off all of the boxes for compact hatchback buyers. For 2015, the Hyundai Elantra GT remains a leader in style with muscular wheel arches providing a subtle hint of its eagerness and ready to tackle the curviest of roads. This hatchback has 69,970 kms. It's titanium gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Leath Pano Cam Bt Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 940 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Length: 4,300 mm
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,444 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/chrome accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,282 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
