AWD LEATH PANO CAM P/GATE P/SEAT MEM 4X-HS 17 -AL!
This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 73,850 kms. It's twilight black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Pano Cam P/gate P/seat Mem 4x-hs 17 -al.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
Overall Width: 1,880 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,690 mm
Curb weight: 1,640 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
