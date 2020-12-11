2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Overall Width: 1,880 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,690 mm Curb weight: 1,640 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm Halogen projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system AWD LEATH PANO CAM P/GATE P/SEAT MEM 4X-HS 17 -AL

