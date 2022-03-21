$23,498+ tax & licensing
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
107,641KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916109
- Stock #: D7290
- VIN: KM8SNDHF1FU126438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,641 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe XL is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious enough cabin for 7 passengers, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe XL is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 107,641 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
