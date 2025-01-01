Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, 6 Spd Manual Transmission, Keyless Entry, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, USB and AUX Input, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 170,420 Kms, Asking $8,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</span></p>

2015 Hyundai Tucson

170,420 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13054553

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1759959562
  2. 1759959564
  3. 1759959565
  4. 1759959563
  5. 1759959564
  6. 1759959564
  7. 1759959564
  8. 1759959565
  9. 1759959565
  10. 1759959563
  11. 1759959565
  12. 1759959561
  13. 1759959565
  14. 1759959563
  15. 1759959564
  16. 1759959565
  17. 1759959565
  18. 1759959565
  19. 1759959564
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF2FU020070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,420 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, 6 Spd Manual Transmission, Keyless Entry, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, USB and AUX Input, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 170,420 Kms, Asking $8,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE, All Wheel Drive, Lane Departure Warning for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE, All Wheel Drive, Lane Departure Warning 144,527 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan NV200 SV, Back-Up-Camera, Rear Park Assist,Keyless entry for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Nissan NV200 SV, Back-Up-Camera, Rear Park Assist,Keyless entry 180,035 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note S, Hatchback, Back-Up-Camera, Low Kms. for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Nissan Versa Note S, Hatchback, Back-Up-Camera, Low Kms. 95,507 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2015 Hyundai Tucson