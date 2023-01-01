Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

143,000 KM

Details

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10215624
  VIN: 1C4PJLCB7FW565829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features: Keyless entry, Heated seats, Bluetooth, Touch screen, NAV, Bluetooth CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

