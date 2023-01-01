Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>REMOTE START * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * REVERSE CAMERA * SUNROOF * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 3.2L V6, AUTO, 4WD, TRAILHAWK * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE & SUNROOF * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * NAVIGATION * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *</div><div><br></div><div>INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *<br></div>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

152,728 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk ** 4WD, NAV, HTD SEATS **

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk ** 4WD, NAV, HTD SEATS **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1702762068
  2. 1702762068
  3. 1702762068
  4. 1702762068
  5. 1702762068
  6. 1702762068
  7. 1702762068
  8. 1702762068
  9. 1702762068
  10. 1702762068
  11. 1702762068
  12. 1702762068
  13. 1702762068
  14. 1702762068
  15. 1702762068
  16. 1702762068
  17. 1702762068
  18. 1702762068
  19. 1702762068
  20. 1702762068
  21. 1702762068
  22. 1702762068
  23. 1702762068
  24. 1702762068
  25. 1702762068
  26. 1702762068
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,728KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS7FW509607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,728 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * REVERSE CAMERA * SUNROOF * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 3.2L V6, AUTO, 4WD, TRAILHAWK * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE & SUNROOF * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * NAVIGATION * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium ** AWD, BSM, SNRF ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Ford Fusion Titanium ** AWD, BSM, SNRF ** 142,048 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLT1 ** HTD LEATH, 8 PASS, BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2012 GMC Acadia SLT1 ** HTD LEATH, 8 PASS, BACK CAM ** 183,076 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred ** BSM, HTD SEATS,BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred ** BSM, HTD SEATS,BACK CAM ** 79,121 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee