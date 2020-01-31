4WD 4dr North!



This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.



When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 66,280 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd 4dr North.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS4FW783457.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers.

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

UConnect wireless connectivity

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Rear Head Room: 978 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1,001 mm

Overall Length: 4,623 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm

Overall Width: 1,859 mm

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 1,555 L

Overall height: 1,681 mm

Curb weight: 1,793 kg

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

4WD 4dr North

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

