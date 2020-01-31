4WD 4dr North!
This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 66,280 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd 4dr North.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS4FW783457.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
- Wheel Width: 7
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Simulated wood door trim
- AC power outlet: 1
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Driver and passenger knee airbags
- UConnect wireless connectivity
- Clock: In-radio display
- Silver aluminum rims
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Rear Head Room: 978 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Capacity: 60 L
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
- Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
- Overall Length: 4,623 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
- Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
- Overall Width: 1,859 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Max cargo capacity: 1,555 L
- Overall height: 1,681 mm
- Curb weight: 1,793 kg
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 1 USB port
- 4WD 4dr North
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.