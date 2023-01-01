$21,998+ tax & licensing
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
135,036KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998030
- Stock #: D8364
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS0FW686547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,036 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 135,036 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS0FW686547.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
