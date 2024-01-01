2015 Jeep Patriot

Menu
Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,295KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB9FD195167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 182,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Rugged 4WD Adventure SUV - Ready for Your Next Journey!
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort with this 4WD SUV, featuring a striking Dark Slate Gray interior with Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats. Equipped with 16'' x 6.5'' Styled Steel Wheels, this vehicle is built to handle any terrain with ease.

Key Features:
- Audio & Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the AM/FM radio, CD player, MP3 decoder, and Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3. The 4-speaker system ensures a great sound experience on every drive.
- Safety & Security: Drive with confidence thanks to the 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, and Traction control. Additional safety features include Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, and Occupant sensing airbag.
- Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with the Front Vinyl Tech Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, and Tilt steering wheel. The Outside temperature display, Low tire pressure warning, and Variably intermittent wipers add to your convenience.
- Versatility: The Split folding rear seat and Roof rack (rails only) provide ample space for your gear, whether it's for a weekend getaway or daily errands.
- Performance: With a 4.12 Axle Ratio, Four wheel independent suspension, Front and Rear anti-roll bars, and Brake assist, this SUV delivers a smooth and controlled ride.
Additional features include Power steering, Speed control, Rear window defroster and wiper, Overhead airbag, Block heater, Driver and Passenger vanity mirrors, and more.
Get ready to embark on your next adventure with this capable and versatile 4WD SUV. It's more than just a vehicle; it's your ticket to exploring new horizons!



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

