2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,555KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4374366
  • Stock #: D3737
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG1FL687089
Exterior Colour
Blue pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4WD AC U-CONNECT TOW HARDTOP!

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 119555 kms. It's blue pearl in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Ac U-connect Tow Hardtop.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWDG1FL687089.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Center Console: Full with locking storage
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Profile: 75
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured grille
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Non-independent front suspension classification
  • Trailing arm rear suspension
  • Leading link front suspension
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Convertible occupant rollover protection
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Silver styled steel rims
  • Rear door type: Conventional
  • Manual passenger mirror adjustment
  • Manual driver mirror adjustment
  • Black bumpers
  • ABS Traction Control
  • Manual convertible roof
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 85 L
  • Overall Width: 1,872 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,449 kg
  • Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,999 L
  • Overall Length: 4,684 mm
  • Overall height: 1,844 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,940 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 4WD AC U-CONNECT TOW HARDTOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

