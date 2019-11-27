4WD AC U-CONNECT TOW HARDTOP!



This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.



Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 119555 kms. It's blue pearl in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Ac U-connect Tow Hardtop.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWDG1FL687089.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Center Console: Full with locking storage Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Profile: 75

Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured grille Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Rigid axle rear suspension

Non-independent front suspension classification

Trailing arm rear suspension

Leading link front suspension Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Convertible occupant rollover protection

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Wheel Diameter: 16

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Silver styled steel rims

Rear door type: Conventional

Manual passenger mirror adjustment

Manual driver mirror adjustment

Black bumpers

ABS Traction Control

Manual convertible roof

Clock: In-radio display

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Capacity: 85 L

Overall Width: 1,872 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm

Rear Leg Room: 945 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Head Room: 1,049 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm

Wheelbase: 2,946 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,449 kg

Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 1,999 L

Overall Length: 4,684 mm

Overall height: 1,844 mm

Curb weight: 1,940 kg

Manual child safety locks

Halogen aero-composite headlights

