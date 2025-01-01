Menu
VIN KNAFX4A69F5435818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2015 KIA FORTE LX - a stylish and well-equipped sedan that's ready to take on the open road.

• Air conditioning to keep you cool
• Cloth seats for comfort
• Adjustable steering wheel for customized control
• Cruise control for effortless highway driving
• Power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience

This Forte LX is the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its efficient engine and responsive handling make it a joy to drive, while features like the AM/FM/CD radio and satellite radio keep you entertained. And with traction control and ABS brakes, you can feel confident and secure behind the wheel.

Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, the 2015 KIA FORTE LX is the ideal companion to improve your daily driving. Its sleek design and thoughtful amenities will have you feeling like you're driving a luxury vehicle - without the luxury price tag.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

