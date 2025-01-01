$9,990+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2015 KIA FORTE LX - a stylish and well-equipped sedan that's ready to take on the open road.
• Air conditioning to keep you cool
• Cloth seats for comfort
• Adjustable steering wheel for customized control
• Cruise control for effortless highway driving
• Power windows, locks, and mirrors for convenience
This Forte LX is the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its efficient engine and responsive handling make it a joy to drive, while features like the AM/FM/CD radio and satellite radio keep you entertained. And with traction control and ABS brakes, you can feel confident and secure behind the wheel.
Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, the 2015 KIA FORTE LX is the ideal companion to improve your daily driving. Its sleek design and thoughtful amenities will have you feeling like you're driving a luxury vehicle - without the luxury price tag.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
Designed by starline / Freepik
