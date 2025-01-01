Menu
12723321

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHU8A35F7080648

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality with the 2015 Kia Rondo. This versatile vehicle features automatic climate control, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather. Enjoy the luxury of leather seat coverings and heated front seats, while the adjustable steering wheel and power seats provide personalized comfort. Safety and convenience are paramount with features like a reverse camera, parking distance control, and rain sensor windshield. The hardtop design, complemented by fog lights and a stylish spoiler, enhances its aesthetic appeal. With power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with rear A/C and defrost, the Rondo is designed for a seamless driving experience. Don't miss out on this well-equipped vehicle that combines practicality with style.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-XXXX

905-984-5094

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

