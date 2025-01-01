$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality with the 2015 Kia Rondo. This versatile vehicle features automatic climate control, ensuring a pleasant ride in any weather. Enjoy the luxury of leather seat coverings and heated front seats, while the adjustable steering wheel and power seats provide personalized comfort. Safety and convenience are paramount with features like a reverse camera, parking distance control, and rain sensor windshield. The hardtop design, complemented by fog lights and a stylish spoiler, enhances its aesthetic appeal. With power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with rear A/C and defrost, the Rondo is designed for a seamless driving experience. Don't miss out on this well-equipped vehicle that combines practicality with style.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS!
Designed by starline / Freepik
