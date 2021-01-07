With it's dramatic look and attitude, the Soul turns heads wherever you take it. If that's downtown with a group of friends or out of town with a weekend's worth of gear, the 2015 Kia Soul is ready to go! This low mileage hatchback has just 35,803 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Htd-seats Bt Pwr-group 17 -alloys Tow.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,352 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 1,860 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Fuel Capacity: 54 L
Rear Leg Room: 994 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Overall height: 1,600 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm
Overall Length: 4,140 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,252 mm
Curb weight: 1,287 kg
Manual child safety locks
HTD-SEATS BT PWR-GROUP 17 -ALLOYS TOW
