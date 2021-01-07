2015 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Surround Audio Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,352 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Overall Width: 1,800 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 1,860 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Fuel Capacity: 54 L Rear Leg Room: 994 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Overall height: 1,600 mm Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm Overall Length: 4,140 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,252 mm Curb weight: 1,287 kg Manual child safety locks HTD-SEATS BT PWR-GROUP 17 -ALLOYS TOW

