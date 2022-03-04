2015 Lincoln Navigator

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 0 3 K M Used Good Condition

10611 VIN: 5LMJJ2JT4FEJ00371

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 127,703 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls HD Radio Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

