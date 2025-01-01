Menu
This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. 
 
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 127,000 kms. Its blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

127,000 KM

Details Description

GX

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Used
127,000KM
VIN 3MZBM1U75FM177947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 127,000 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
