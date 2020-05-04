2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers

Genuine wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety First Aid Kit

Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Twin Turbo

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Audio system memory card slot

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Turn signal in mirrors

Genuine wood dash trim

Genuine wood door trim

Wheel Diameter: 19

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Passenger reverse tilt mirror

Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Leatherette seat upholstery

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Fuel Type: Diesel

Driver adjustable suspension ride control

Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Overall Width: 1,840 mm

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm

Front Head Room: 1,010 mm

Diameter of tires: 19.0"

Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm

Overall height: 1,669 mm

Wheelbase: 2,755 mm

Rear Leg Room: 892 mm

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,925 kg

Overall Length: 4,536 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg

Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND

Halogen projector beam headlights

DIESEL AWD NAV PANO-ROOF HS BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.