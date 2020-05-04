Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,423KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944501
  • Stock #: D4136
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB5FG434493
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, DIESEL AWD NAV PANO-ROOF HS BT!

This 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class is for sale today.

Much as with a cut of filet mignon, the compact size of the 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class doesn't necessarily translate into your getting less. Not only does this junior crossover boast impeccable build quality and a cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, but its demeanor while on the move is also suitably refined. The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And being a Mercedes-Benz, the sharply chiseled GLK feels like it's built out of a single block of granite.This low mileage SUV has just 51,423 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.1L I4 16V DDI DOHC Twin Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Awd Nav Pano-roof Hs Bt.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Genuine wood center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Twin Turbo
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Genuine wood dash trim
  • Genuine wood door trim
  • Wheel Diameter: 19
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Passenger reverse tilt mirror
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Driver adjustable suspension ride control
  • Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,840 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 66 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 19.0"
  • Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
  • Overall height: 1,669 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Curb weight: 1,925 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,536 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg
  • Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • DIESEL AWD NAV PANO-ROOF HS BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

