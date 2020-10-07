This 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class is for sale today.
Much as with a cut of filet mignon, the compact size of the 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class doesn't necessarily translate into your getting less. Not only does this junior crossover boast impeccable build quality and a cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, but its demeanor while on the move is also suitably refined. The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And being a Mercedes-Benz, the sharply chiseled GLK feels like it's built out of a single block of granite.This SUV has 79,423 kms. It's tenorite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.1L I4 16V DDI DOHC Twin Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Awd Nav Apno Leath Cam P/seats Hs P/gate.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Twin Turbo
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Fuel Type: Diesel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Overall height: 1,669 mm
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,925 kg
Overall Length: 4,536 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Halogen projector beam headlights
DIESEL AWD NAV APNO LEATH CAM P/SEATS HS P/GATE
