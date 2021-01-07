2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Genuine wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Twin Turbo Front Reading Lights Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Fuel Type: Diesel Driver adjustable suspension ride control Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Overall Width: 1,840 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Front Head Room: 1,010 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm Overall height: 1,669 mm Wheelbase: 2,755 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,925 kg Overall Length: 4,536 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Halogen projector beam headlights DIESELAWD NAV PANO P/SEAT HS P/GATE PARK-SENS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

