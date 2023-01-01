Menu
2015 Nissan NV200

226,314 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

2015 Nissan NV200

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

2015 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

226,314KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486701
  • Stock #: Lisa
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KNXFK691496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 226,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Momo Cars

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

