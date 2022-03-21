2015 Nissan Versa

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794190

8794190 Stock #: D7170

D7170 VIN: 3N1CE2CP5FL351696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 170,095 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.