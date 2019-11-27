AWD DIESEL CS NAV BS ROOF!



This 2015 Porsche Cayenne is for sale today.



This SUV has 99035 kms. It's polar white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Diesel Cs Nav Bs Roof.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Liftgate

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini

Rain sensing front wipers

Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Concealed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Rear fog lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation System

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Heated windshield washer jets

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Fuel Type: Diesel

Self-leveling headlights

Five 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Metal-look/piano black door trim

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,005 mm

Fuel Capacity: 100 L

Curb weight: 2,110 kg

Wheelbase: 2,895 mm

AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Manual child safety locks

Front Hip Room: 1,467 mm

Overall height: 1,705 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,780 L

Overall Length: 4,855 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,870 kg

Overall Width: 1,939 mm

Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

AWD DIESEL CS NAV BS ROOF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.