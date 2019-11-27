AWD DIESEL CS NAV BS ROOF!
This 2015 Porsche Cayenne is for sale today.
This SUV has 99035 kms. It's polar white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Diesel Cs Nav Bs Roof.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Liftgate
- power retractable mirrors
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Mini
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Clock: Analog
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Concealed antenna
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Rear fog lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: V
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Seating
-
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Body-coloured grille
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Navigation System
- Remote window operation
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- DVD-Audio
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Intercooled Turbo
- Heated windshield washer jets
- Beverage cooler in glovebox
- Driver knee airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Fuel Type: Diesel
- Self-leveling headlights
- Five 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look/piano black dash trim
- Metal-look/piano black door trim
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Metal-look/piano black center console trim
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Tires: Width: 255 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 100 L
- Curb weight: 2,110 kg
- Wheelbase: 2,895 mm
- AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Manual child safety locks
- Front Hip Room: 1,467 mm
- Overall height: 1,705 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,780 L
- Overall Length: 4,855 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,870 kg
- Overall Width: 1,939 mm
- Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
