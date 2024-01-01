$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
- Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,265KM
VIN WP1AB2A57FLB63027
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11971
- Mileage 67,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2015 Porsche Macan is for sale today.
The new 2015 Porsche Macan comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker. It has its own engines, suspension design and, of course, styling. Furthermore, Porsche has engineered it to drive more like a rear-wheel-drive performance car than most premium-brand crossovers. This low mileage wagon has just 67,265 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2015 Porsche Macan