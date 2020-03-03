2015 RAM 1500

Power Options Power Windows

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench

Front split-bench Trim Chrome Grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

CHROME BUMPERS

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

HD auxilliary transmission cooler

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Audio system memory card slot

Memorized Settings including pedals

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Simulated wood/metal-look door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Liftgate window: Power

Electric power steering

Memorized Settings including audio

Wheel Diameter: 20

Wheel Width: 9

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

UConnect wireless connectivity

Clock: In-radio display

Front Head Room: 1,041 mm

Overall Width: 2,017 mm

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Overall Length: 5,817 mm

Wheelbase: 3,556 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Overall height: 1,984 mm

Curb weight: 2,512 kg

Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km

Manual child safety locks

Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg

DIESEL NAV LEATH CS 4X-HS RAIN-SENS AUTO-HI/BEAM TOW LINER REMOTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.