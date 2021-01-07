2015 RAM 1500

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. It's granite in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie Ltd 2.0. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM9FS753402.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Coloured bumpers
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 9
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
UConnect wireless connectivity
Leather center console trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver with gold accents aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Overall height: 1,984 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 121 L
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Curb weight: 2,563 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie Ltd 2.0
