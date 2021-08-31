2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 2 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7788267

7788267 Stock #: D6241

D6241 VIN: 1C6RR7FT9FS592848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,262 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Black bumpers Vinyl seat upholstery Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Argent styled steel rims Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Overall height: 1,974 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 17.7 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.7 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,403 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights SXT-PKG HEMI QUADCAB 4X4 CHROME-BUMPER 17-AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.