2015 Smart fortwo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.