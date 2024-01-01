$33,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX
WRX STI - Low Mileage
2015 Subaru WRX
WRX STI - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,000KM
VIN JF1VA2M60F9811725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2015 Subaru WRX is for sale today.
Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner, and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This low mileage sedan has just 34,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2015 Subaru WRX