The 2015 Toyota Camry is refreshed with a bold look, a wider, more sporty stance, and a modern interior. Along with the exterior redesign, the Camry received upgrades to the interior styling and additional safety and tech features. The Camry has been one of the most popular mid-size sedans on the market and this version is destined to be the most popular yet again. Revised steering, braking, and suspension tuning have given the 2015 Toyota Camry a livelier, more responsive feel. Toyota's midsize sedan still qualifies as one of the most comfortable, easy-to-drive midsize sedans you can buy. This sedan has 79,432 kms. It's celestial silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: *pristine* Nav Roof Leath Cam P/seats Hs 1-owner.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Front Head Room: 962 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,850 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 989 mm
Curb weight: 1,482 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Rear Collision Warning
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
*PRISTINE* NAV ROOF LEATH CAM P/SEATS HS 1-OWNER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.