2015 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Overall height: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Fuel Capacity: 64 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,820 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 964 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Max cargo capacity: 436 L Front Head Room: 962 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,850 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 989 mm Curb weight: 1,482 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm Rear Collision Warning Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights *PRISTINE* NAV ROOF LEATH CAM P/SEATS HS 1-OWNER

