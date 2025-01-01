$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
CE FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$13,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,236 KM
Vehicle Description
This well-equipped vehicle is designed to keep you comfortable and in control on every journey. It rides on 15 steel wheels with full wheel covers and features a smooth front-wheel independent suspension for a confident drive.
Stay entertained with the AM/FM/CD radio with MP3 player and 4-speaker audio system, while the steering wheel-mounted audio controls keep everything within reach. Comfort is a priority with air conditioning, fabric seat trim, and convenient power windows and power door mirrors.
Safety comes first with dual front and side-impact airbags, a knee airbag, electronic stability control, traction control, and ABS brakes. Additional features like brake assist, an overhead airbag, and an occupant-sensing airbag provide extra peace of mind.
Other highlights include:
Split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility
Telescoping & tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort
Rear window defroster for clear visibility
Speed-sensing steering for smooth handling
With its blend of comfort, safety, and convenience, this vehicle is the perfect companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
