2015 Toyota Corolla

<p>This well-equipped vehicle is designed to keep you comfortable and in control on every journey. It rides on 15 steel wheels with full wheel covers and features a smooth front-wheel independent suspension for a confident drive.<br /> <br /> Stay entertained with the AM/FM/CD radio with MP3 player and 4-speaker audio system, while the steering wheel-mounted audio controls keep everything within reach. Comfort is a priority with air conditioning, fabric seat trim, and convenient power windows and power door mirrors.<br /> <br /> Safety comes first with dual front and side-impact airbags, a knee airbag, electronic stability control, traction control, and ABS brakes. Additional features like brake assist, an overhead airbag, and an occupant-sensing airbag provide extra peace of mind.<br /> <br /> Other highlights include:<br /> <br /> Split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility<br /> Telescoping & tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort<br /> Rear window defroster for clear visibility<br /> Speed-sensing steering for smooth handling<br /> <br /> With its blend of comfort, safety, and convenience, this vehicle is the perfect companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways!</p> <p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

156,236 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

CE FRONT BUCKET SEATS

12398517

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC259327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,236 KM

Vehicle Description

This well-equipped vehicle is designed to keep you comfortable and in control on every journey. It rides on 15 steel wheels with full wheel covers and features a smooth front-wheel independent suspension for a confident drive.



Stay entertained with the AM/FM/CD radio with MP3 player and 4-speaker audio system, while the steering wheel-mounted audio controls keep everything within reach. Comfort is a priority with air conditioning, fabric seat trim, and convenient power windows and power door mirrors.



Safety comes first with dual front and side-impact airbags, a knee airbag, electronic stability control, traction control, and ABS brakes. Additional features like brake assist, an overhead airbag, and an occupant-sensing airbag provide extra peace of mind.



Other highlights include:



Split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility

Telescoping & tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort

Rear window defroster for clear visibility

Speed-sensing steering for smooth handling



With its blend of comfort, safety, and convenience, this vehicle is the perfect companion for your daily commute or weekend getaways!




VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2015 Toyota Corolla