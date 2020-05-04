Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD | Cooled Seat | NAVI | Leather

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

$27,983

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,596KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959663
  • Stock #: 4239A
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH2FS196526
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

No Accident! Local Trade and Incredible Condition! Test drive this fully loaded 2015 Toyota Highlander Limited Edition.  2nd Captain Chairs Seats, Navigation, and more! LIMITED FEATURES Ventilated Front Seat, Heated Seat, Navigation, Captain Chair Seat, Leather Interior, 4.2inch Information Display in Dash. 8inch Display Infotainment, Three-zone Automatic Climate Control, Fog Light, JBL Premium Stereo, Heated Steering, Backup Sensor with Cross Traffic Alert, Blindspot warning, 19inch Wheel, USB/Bluetooth, Voice Command, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, and more! 

 

SERVICES Kia of St. Catharines accepts all forms of trades, including bikes and boats.  Financing or Cash, you have all the options available at your disposal. 

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

