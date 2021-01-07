2015 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Rear heat ducts with separate controls Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,925 mm Fuel Capacity: 73 L Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Leg Room: 976 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm Overall height: 1,730 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,925 kg Overall Length: 4,855 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,370 L Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,645 kg 3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,513 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 2WD 7-PASS ALLOYS

