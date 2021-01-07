The 2015 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV offers a comfortable, quiet ride with the performance you want and the fuel economy you need. It is a versatile crossover that is as at home taking the kids to softball practice as it is taking a group of friends out on the town. It is also loaded with the latest in advanced technology features that make it a pleasure to drive anywhere near or far. This 3rd-generation Toyota Highlander represents a departure from the somewhat anonymous styling of the previous generation of Highlanders. With a bold grille opening and more chiseled flanks, it's a sharp-looking take on the modern family hauler.This SUV has 103,542 kms. It's nautical blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2wd 7-pass Alloys.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm
Overall height: 1,730 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,925 kg
Overall Length: 4,855 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,370 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,645 kg
3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,513 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
2WD 7-PASS ALLOYS
