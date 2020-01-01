Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE P/SEAT P/SLIDERS P/GATE CAM HS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Sienna

SE P/SEAT P/SLIDERS P/GATE CAM HS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,838KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4455939
  • Stock #: D3811
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC2FS674526
Exterior Colour
Pre Dawn Grey Mica
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LOW MILEAGE, POWER SEATS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFT GATE, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS



This 2015 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.

Generously accommodating and delightfully easy to use, the 2015 Toyota Sienna is about as good as they come. The Sienna was updated in 2015 offering better visual styling, functional options, and chassis improvements. Interior upgrades for the 2015 model year give the Sienna a more premium and contemporary feel. A redesigned instrument and dash layout has been reconfigured for a cleaner look and easier operation while cruising down the road.This low mileage van has just 35838 kms. It's pre dawn grey mica in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: P/seat P/sliders P/gate Cam Hs.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Window grid and roof mount antenna
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 922 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,985 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 79 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,642 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,085 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,650 mm
  • P/SEAT P/SLIDERS P/GATE CAM HS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2001 Chevrolet Corve...
 40,965 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SE C...
 143,989 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE ...
 91,218 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message