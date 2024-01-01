$16,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Venza
LE
2015 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
162,375KM
Used
VIN 4T3ZA3BB9FU091357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,375 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Toyota Venza is for sale today.
The 2015 Toyota Venza is a versatile, fun to drive midsize crossover loaded with standard features and available options. It handles as easily as a car but gives you all the added passenger room and cargo space of an SUV. With many of its standard features options in a typical crossover, the Venza is as convenient as it is comfortable.This SUV has 162,375 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2015 Toyota Venza